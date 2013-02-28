Want: The Perfect Black and White Blouse in Chic Leopard Print

What: A silky leopard-print blouse in versatile black and white.

Why: There’s no denying that leopard prints often get a bad reputation: If the material’s too tight or stretchy, the print can look tacky and dated, but if it’s done too large and in too much color, it often can look splashy and tween-y. That’s why we’re all about this chic blouse that fuses an eye-catching leopard print with a neutral black and white palette.

How: We’d start wearing this staple now (with, say, a pair of cropped trousers and a black sweater so the collar peeks out) and not stop all spring and summer long, pairing it with skirts, leather shorts, and jeans of all shapes and shades. Of course, for those maximalists among us, there’s always the option of teaming it up with a pair of matching pants, as shown above.

Printed Shirt, $79.90; at Zara