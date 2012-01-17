Want To See A Scene From The Next ‘Twilight’ Movie?

Well then, you’ve come to the right place! Unfortunately, we can’t show you the scene, but we can give you all the details as to where you can see it. This February 10, Target stores across the nation will be extending their store hours to host the release event ofThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1, which is available for sale at midnight.

As a sweet treat to the Twihards who stick around until the wee hours, Target will be showing an exclusive premiere of a scene from Breaking Dawn — Part 2. The scene will not be on the DVD that comes out that night, but I’m sure it’ll be worth it.

Also, EW is saying that the limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray will come with an “authentic prop flower from Bella and Edward’s wedding scene.” Well, that just about makes me want to vomit, and I doubt I’ll be standing in a Target store until midnight, but hey, knock yourselves out.