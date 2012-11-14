Want: This Super-Retro Marni Purse Perfect For Work And Holiday Soirees

What: Marni’s retro leather and suede bag that’s perfect for pretty much any occasion, from a day at work to holiday cocktails.

Why: We’re loving the feminine, slightly “Mad Men”-esque detailing, such as the small top handle and gold clasp.

How: We’d carry this chain-strap bag with a high-waisted skirt, a buttoned-up blouse, and a fabulous pair of stilettos to really drive the retro point home for an office holiday party. Of course, it’ll look equally as chic when paired with a basic pair of jeans.

Marni Glossed Leather and Suede Tote, $297.50; at the Outnet