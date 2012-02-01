Want A ‘Real’ Housewife At Your Event? Get Your Check Book

Ah, appearance fees, a.k.a. the way celebrities make quick cash while doing literally nothing. Occasionally they have to promote a product (which basically means getting photographed holding a product), but more often than not, they just have to sit in a VIP area and enjoy free bottle service while people dance around them and feel as if being near a celebrity will make them one.

Anyway, it’s common knowledge that people bring in BANK for these appearances, but how much do they really get? This month’s New York Magazine published a handy appearance fee pecking order chart that will make you both appalled and jealous.

At the top of our list, we have the A-list party girls. Gaga, Beyonc and the reigning queen of Las Vegas nightlife, Seorita Kim Kardashian rake in upwards of $100,000 simply to bop around to crappy music and party with their posse. I wish I could say these gigs were reserved for high-profile holidays like New Year’s Eve, but I’m pretty sure Kim gets this kind of cash on the reg. Whatever keeps her Birkin twerkin’, know what I mean?

Meanwhile, celebrities like Blake Lively, Lea Michele, and Camilla Belle bring in around $25,000, which is nothing to scoff at. Next on the docket are the “upper-echelon” Real Housewives stars, who take home $10,000 for their time. Now, if you can’t tell who the upper-echelon Real Housewives are, then you need to get your head checked. Put it this way: people are way more willing to shell out the cash for Lisa Vanderpump than they are for Teresa Giudice.

In comparison to the $600,000 Kim Kardashian took home from Tao for her New Year’s Eve hosting gig, $10K is straight up chump change. But it’s still quite a price to pay. Do you think it’s worth it?