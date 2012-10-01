Want: 3.1 Phillip Lim Pointed Metallic Leather Collar

We’ve been teetering on the fence when it comes the detachable collar trend that gained traction during the past year or so, but this silver metallic version officially made us believers. We’d use it to punch up a pair of cropped black trousers and a black flat-knit sweater, or use its slightly futuristic appeal to add interest to a modern sort-of suit (black silk shorts, crewneck tee and fitted blazer). Either way, the shiny silver leather is sure to make a high-impact (and way-cool) impression.

3.1 Phillip Lim Pointed Metallic Leather Collar, $150, net-a-porter