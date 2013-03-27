Want: A Perfectly Broken-In Chambray Shirt To Wear This Spring

What: A relaxed fit tie-dye chambray shirt by Rag&Bone/Jean

Why: Chambray shirts are ideal for spring—easy to throw on and perfect with everything. Lately, we’ve been on the hunt for the perfectly broken-in option. This Rag&Bone choice may be a little pricey but it’s a piece that will stay in your closet for a long time. The loose, relaxed fit offers some much appreciated comfort. And the tie-dye effect adds a cool flair to an otherwise simple shirt.

How: There’s nothing we love more than a denim on denim look—which is why we suggest wearing this chambray shirt with your favorite high-waisted denim shorts and a pair of comfortable flats, or tuck it into a pair of black skinny jeans and put on some ankle booties for the chillier days.

Rag & Bone/JEAN Trail Shirt, $253; at La Garconne