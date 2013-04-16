Want: That Elusive Pair Of Polished Black Shorts (We Found Them!)

What: A slightly slouchy—yet still polished—pair of basic black dress shorts to wear all spring (and summer, and fall …)

Why: We’re always on the hunt for definitive wardrobe staples, and these black shorts aren’t too short nor are they long enough to classify as a Bermuda, making them immune from trendy association. Plus, the light fabric keeps them warm-weather appropriate while the fit makes them office-ready.

How: How couldn’t you wear them? For a spring day at work, we’d add a button down (maybe an eye-catching printed version), a black blazer, and a low-heeled pump or pointed flat. On the weekend, add a broken-in T-shirt, a cropped leather moto jacket, a pair of ankle boots, a swipe of bright lipstick, and you’re good to go.

Chelsea Shorts, $68; at Need Supply Co.