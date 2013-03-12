Want: The Perfect Pair Of Patterned Pointed Flats (For Under $100!)

What: One of the coolest pairs of printed pointy-toed flats we’ve spotted in a long time.

Why: We’re always on the hunt for the perfect non-heels for some pain-free walking. And while we’ll be forever loyal to our classic ballet flats, this season calls for something a bit more exciting. There’s nothing more so than a pair of dramatic smoking slippers featuring one of our favorite spring trends—geometric prints.

How: Let these statement shoes stand out by wearing them with some cropped black trousers and a silky white blouse, or skinny jeans, a tee, and a structured blazer. We also love them paired with a black A-line mini and a shrunken gray crewneck sweatshirt.

Pointed Slipper, $89.90; at Zara