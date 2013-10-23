Want: A Fantasy Pair of Floral Nicholas Kirkwood Boots

What: A pair of velvet booties in a floral print from shoe designer/genius Nicholas Kirkwood, complete with stacked acrylic-insert heels. Even on sale, these bad boys are outside of our everyday price range, but hey, a gal can dream, right?

Why: As previously noted, we believe every woman needs a pair of colorful boots in her closet, and these fit the bill—and then some. Also, the velvet-acrylic combination is just too perfect to handle.

How: With shoes like these, you don’t need to worry about eye-catching clothes. We’d pair ’em with a flouncy blouse, a pair of black skinnies, and an oversized wrap coat.

Nicholas Kirkwood Ankle Boots, $590; at YOOX