Want More Emmanuelle Alt In Your Life? Let Her DJ For You!

Advent calendars full of mediocre chocolate are so 2010. In a world where Chanel makes cotton balls and people spend $39,000 on backpacks, the countdown to Christmas should be just as fancy.

Enter Emmanuelle Alt, the HBIC (a.k.a. editor-in-chief) at Vogue Paris. Alt is the ultimate when it comes to cool — she makes a men’s button down more covetable than the latest in haute couture. So when the Vogue Paris website released her Advent playlist, we nearly drooled with excitement.

With classics like More Than A Woman by the Bee Gees and today’s pick (our personal fave) Rapture by Blondie, Alt is making sure that you get through the holidays with some serious musical swag.

Scroll down to check out the music video for today’s song du jour and click here to check out the full calendar and keep track of each days’ pick!

Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.