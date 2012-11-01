Want: Marc Jacobs Striped Rabbit Fur Hat For Chilly Days (And Nights!)

What: This super-soft Marc by Marc Jacobs striped rabbit fur hat

Why: Now that temperatures are really starting to dip, we’re fixated on ways to stay cozy while still looking chic. This hat does the trick, with its slouchy fit, neutral stripes and warm rabbit fur.

How: We’d pair this hat with pretty much any type of outerwear, from a structured wool peacoat to a warm down-filled puffer.

Bonus! Grab it now before it goes: This fabulous hat is currently marked down over 50% from its original price!

Marc by Marc Jacobs Hayworth Rabbit Fur Hat, $61.60; at Bluefly