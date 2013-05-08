Want: A Tribal Print Mini Dress That’s Not For The Faint of Heart

What: A totally unapologetic tribal-printed mini dress that leaves little to the imagination–but sparks it just as much.

Why: The curve-hugging silhouette is just as feminine as the print is modern. There’s also a keyhole opening right at the small of the back, which just screams afternoon happy hour on a boat somewhere (in our dreams, anyway.)

How: This dress speaks for itself, so not much else is required by way of accessories. Add a messy topknot, a pair of sandals, and you’re good to go.

Mara Hoffman Printed Crepe Dress, $145; at The Outnet