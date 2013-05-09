Want: A Chic Pair Of Asymmetrical Flat Sandals In A Cool Color Combination

What: A colorful, structured sandal that makes us dream of the beach on even the rainiest of spring days.

Why: We’re all for retiring the heels once in a while, so shoes that are both comfy and chic are always on our radar. Loeffler Randall always seems to get it right, and there’s lots to love about this unique sandal. It breaks from basic black (the cobalt and coral combo is so good!), and we love the double ankle wraps and asymmetrical silhouette.

How: We’d team these up with anything from a monochromatic mini dress or sleek black pantsuit, to a pair of basic dark-wash skinny jeans and a silky blouse.

Loeffler Randall Selma Sandals, $225; at Loeffler Randall