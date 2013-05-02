Want: A Fun and Functional Candy-Colored Jelly Bag

What: A fun jelly tote that comes in 10 different candy-inspired colors—perfect for the warmer months!

Why: This top-handle satchel conjures up memories of our elementary school days (hello, jelly sandals) and combines it with a high-fashion silhouette and on-trend colorways (shown, above, in Dragon Fruit Pink).

How: The bag isn’t totally transparent, but it will show at least an outline of what you’re carrying around, so be sure to only tote what’s really necessary. Or, for you creative types, you could line the inside of the bag with a fun printed fabric to keep your unmentionables out of sight. Either way, we suggest pairing the bag with a fairly simple ensemble—think all black, or a basic pair of jeans. On the flip side, it’ll make a daringly chic statement when paired with a colorful printed outfit.

Candy satchel, $248; at Furla

