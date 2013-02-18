Want: A cool and colorful Kenzo sweater dress

What: A chunky sweater dress with geometric details

Why: Sweater dresses are usually such bore—and pretty awkward when it comes to fitting properly—but leave it Kenzo to shake things up with this awesome option. The color-blocked geometric print makes it modern, while the fit is just oversized enough to look effortless, but not so loose that it swallows you whole.

How: We’d wear this dress with opaque tights, ankle boots, and a beanie for an effortless look. For something a little dressier, try throwing on a statement necklace or a stack of bangles and opting out the booties for a pair of chunky platform sandals.

Kenzo Geometric Knit, $574; at La Garconne