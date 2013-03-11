Want: A Less-Than-$100 Clutch With 3D Floral Detailing

What: A striking textured clutch featuring 3D flower details

Why: Yes, flowers in springtime has become something of a cliche, but this unique textured Anthropologie pouch takes the hackneyed idea to new heights. The delicate 3D flowers are almost pretty enough to pluck, plus colorful beading and glittering crystal details add extra flair.

How: From a simple tee and pair of blue jeans to your favorite swingy spring dress, this piece will spice up any outfit. What’s more, it’ll successfully carry you through summer (and look perfect with pair of cutoffs!)

Flowerbed Clutch, $68; at Anthropologie