Want: A Pair Of Printed Overalls That’s Anything But Ordinary

What: A pair of overalls that features a playful mash-up of floral and stripe prints.

Why: While overalls can be associated with toddlers and construction workers, we’ve been seeing some inspiring street style stars wearing overalls of late, so we’re giving the trend a chance this season. Overalls serve as a relaxed alternative to your typical run-of-the-mill rompers, this one from ASOS has a fun print that’s perfect for spring. In fact, the pattern is actually a hybrid of two of the season’s biggest prints: stripes and florals.

How: Overalls are actually incredibly easy to style. Wear them with a simple tee, a pair of cool sneakers, and a leather jacket for a chic tomboy vibe. For a more girly spin, try pairing them with a loose silky blouse and swap the sneakers for some killer wedges.

Dungaree Playsuit in Floral Print, $76.30; at ASOS

