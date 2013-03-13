Want: A Breezy White Maxi Dress Perfect For Grunging Up This Spring

What: A perfectly bohemian white maxi dress featuring dainty embroidery and detailed trimming.

Why: Springtime calls for all things girly, which is why we’re loving this Free People ankle-length dress. Its slightly ruffled sleeves and dainty stitching add just the right amount of romance, while the semi-sheer fabric gives the dress a whimsical airiness we can’t get enough of.

How: To edge things up a bit for spring, we recommend pairing this feminine maxi with a pair of grungy boots and a leather moto jacket. Once the weather really heats up, take a more summery approach and add a pair of breezy sandals and some delicate gold jewelry.

White Romance Embroidered Maxi, $198; at Free People