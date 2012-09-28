Want: Equipment Signature Heart-Print Blouse

Fact: We’re battling a serious addiction to Equipment’s printed silk shirts, and we’re more than willing to topple off the wagon for this heart-printed edition. The plum shade is key for fall and — despite the semi-loud motif — we think the blouse pairs perfectly with a number of essentials. Tuck it into a pair of high-waist black jeans, throw it on under a sweater, or really get wild and take it for a spin with a pair of brightly-colored (yellow gets our vote) trousers and a pair of platforms to give any street-style star a serious run for their money.

Equipment Signature One-Pocket Plum Heart Print Blouse, $228; at equipmentfr.com