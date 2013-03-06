Want: A Printed Shirt-Dress Hybrid That’s Anything But Boring

What: A printed asymmetrical shirt dress straight from G.V.G.V. x Uniqlo’s capsule collection.

Why: Shirt dresses are usually equated with boxy cuts and boring colors—in other words, drab central. However, finally, we’ve found a style that goes against all stereotypes. The handkerchief hem and elastic waist add some appreciated shape, while the playful print makes it appropriate for pretty much anywhere.

What: The black and white color scheme lends itself to serious pops of color—namely through the addition of some bright accessories. We’d wear this shirt-dress with colorful chunky sandals or a bold oversized clutch. For something a bit edgier, toss on your favorite broken-in leather jacket to contrast the dress’ fairly prim aesthetic.

Dip G.V.G.V. Long Sleeve Print Dress, $49.90; at Uniqlo