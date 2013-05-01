Want: Cute (And Comfortable!) Leopard-Printed Flat Sandals

What: A pair of flat sandals that combines cool red patent leather with a touch of leopard print.

Why: While we adore our sky-high heels, we’re not terribly fond of the whole back-breaking, feet-aching experience. So, once in a while, it’s key to trade them in for a pair of stylish flat sandals that can easily go from day to night.

How: For day, we’d recommend pairing these flats with your favorite skinny jeans, a simple tee, and a basic black blazer. When the sun sets, why not rock these flats with a cute LBD and leather moto jacket? For an extra daring touch, go for a fabulously bold red lip.

Margarita Sandal, $148; at Free People