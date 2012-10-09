Want: Crimson Fish Cuff From Baublebar

Lately, we’ve been gravitating toward anything with an animal print. Not general animal patterns, such as leopard (though we’re into that, too), but literal animals printed on clothes and accessories. We’ve managed to hunt down blouses, trousers and skirts with various species splashed across them, which is why we’re all about this Grecian-inspired quirky fish cuff. We’re loving the gold detailing and the crimson background (shade of the season!) and plan on wearing it with everything from jeans to a dressy-dress for a playful touch.

Crimson Fish Cuff, $42; at Baublebar