Want: A Cool Silk Collar To Layer Under Your Favorite Spring Pieces

Want: A color-block silk collar by French It-label Carven.

Why: We love the whole shirt collar-peeking-out-of-a-sweater look, but especially with warmer weather around the corner, the added layer can be inconvenient. That’s why this chic silky collar by Carven is the ideal option—it gives us the look without the extra bulk. The rich raspberry and olive hues also make it a great accessory for color-blocking, which is one of spring’s biggest trends.

How: Don’t shy away from color and prints when styling this accessory! Try wearing this collar under a bright spring shift for a dressy look. For something a bit more casual, pair the collar with a lightweight knit, tailored trousers, and your favorite broken-in oxfords to achieve a chic preppy look.

Carven Two-Tone Silk Collar, $175; at Net-a-Porter