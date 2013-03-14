Want: Removable Collar Tips To Make Any Button-Down Shirt Cooler

What: Western-style attachable collar tips to add style to any button-down.

Why: These accessories add some spunk to an ordinary collared shirt and they’re easy enough to wear without much effort. What’s more, they come with functional screw closures to ensure they stay on even the filmiest of fabrics. A stylish and practical accessory that isn’t hard to pull off? We’re all for that.

How: It only makes sense to go along with the Western theme and wear these collars with your favorite denim shirt. Of course, we’re always advocating the unexpected, so why not pair them with a silky blouse or a crisp white button-down to make the most of your new purchase?

On Point Western Collar Tips, $26; at Pixie Market