Want: A Chunky Knit Sweater From Acne You Can Wear Five Ways

What: Truth be told, we want everything from cool-kid Swedish label Acne—not just this versatile green sweater—but it’s definitely high on our list.

Here are five ways we’d wear it:

1. With super-straight jeans, ankle boots and a chic overcoat.

2. Paired with a black skirt, thick heels, and a chunky bracelet or necklace.

3. Over a white button-down or denim shirt.

4. With white jeans (yes, you can still wear ‘em for winter!).

5. Lastly, exactly how the brand paired it above, with a pair of stylish khaki trousers.

Acne Lia Solid Deep Green Sweater, $280; at Acne