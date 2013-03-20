Want: A Pair Of Chic Neutral Pumps Perfect For Spring

What: A pair of pale, Elizabeth and James T-strap pumps featuring a buckled ankle strap.

Why: It may not feel like spring outside, but the new season officially kicks off today, and it’s time to swap those black pumps for some light-colored options. We’re loving this one from Elizabeth and James; the wide ankle-strap ensures security and comfort while the T-strap adds an adorable finishing touch. These will serve as the perfect walking shoes for spring, while simultaneously giving us some extra height.

How: The ivory color of these beauties lends to a myriad of styling options. Walk them to the office in a pencil skirt and crisp button down, or pair them with leather pants and a sheer blouse for a chic nighttime look.

Elizabeth and James Saucy Ankle Cuff Pumps, $325; at Shopbop