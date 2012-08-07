Want: Charles Philip Leopard Print Loafers

Leopard print adds that little bit of sex appeal to your wardrobe, but for those who don’t to embrace a full-on pencil skirt and stilettos approach to animal print dressing, we suggest opting for an accessory that pairs bold leopard with a more conservative silhouette.

Take, for example, these Charles Philip leopard print loafers, which manage to strike the perfect balance between feminine and menswear-inspired. What’s more, between the leather lining and the rubber soles, these flats are so comfortable, one might just as well be wearing bedroom slippers.

While we still vouch for leopard, you’ll easily find a pair in several other patterns or colors in case a bold printed shoe isn’t your thing — you really can never go wrong with traditional black.

Charles Philip Shanghai Shelia Loafers, $155, at Jildor Shoes