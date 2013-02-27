Want: A Fabulously Bold Floral Statement Necklace

What: A bold statement-making chunky floral necklace

Why: Whenever we need to spice up an basic outfit, statement necklaces are our go-to problem solver. What we especially love about this J.Crew pick is its bright color and chunky rosette detail—a perfect winter-to-spring accessory.

How: A necklace like this could easily stand on its own, so we like the idea of pairing it with a white button down, slim trousers, and some pointed pumps. For a more typical J. Crew take, pair it with a patterned shirt–think polka dots or breton stripes—and a jacquard pencil skirt.

Beaded Rose Necklace, $128; at J.Crew