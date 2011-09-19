Want to be Tavi Gevinson’s Managing Editor? Here’s How!

So today WWD reported that Tavi Gevinson is looking for a managing editor for her new web venture, Rookiemag.com. Previously, Emily Condon who works for This American Life (and is now returing to her former post), served as the launch editor for the much-anticipated site. “We’re brand new, but the growth potential could be really significant for someone willing to buy in and take a bit of a (calculated) risk,” she says.

Sounds interesting enough to us. Of course we couldn’t resist putting together a list of qualifications that Tavi would deem necessary for her creative staff. Take a look and see if you meet these “important” qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have the sleep schedule of a pre-teen. They will wake up at 7 A.M., go to bed by 11 P.M., and be sure to set aside time for a lengthy afternoon nap during study hall.

The ideal candidate will live, breathe and eat The Virgin Suicides. Oh, and those who have only seen the movie need not apply. (Tavi hearts the book, like times ten.)

The ideal candidate ignores the trends when putting together their own looks (old lady turban, anyone?). Tavi hasn’t been into style on Tumblr or Twitter that much lately, and has been finding inspiration from Twin Peaks rather than the runway.

The ideal candidate will have a distinct vision of themselves in ten years that is similar to Tavi’s. As she told The Cut, “[In ten years I see myself] in my basement on a bean bag chair, watching The Simpsons and eating pizza.” Glamorous, no?

The ideal candidate has a passion for rap music, as Tavi displayed in her infamous homage toComme des Garons.

The ideal candidate was uber-happy when Christophe Decarnin left his position at Balmain, because according to her, "he does the same thing every season."

The ideal candidate has a great vocabulary. An "awesome elementary school" education doesn't hurt, either. (Yes, being in the Brownies does afford you brownie points.)

The ideal candidate must realize, that in times of great hardship, they may have to accept candy and mix CDs in lieu of “grown-up cash.”

So, does this all sound good to you? Ready to join the Rookie team? If so, what are you waiting for?! A chance to work with the most fashion forward 15-year-old in the world awaits…