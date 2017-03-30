Want an Ass Like a Kardashian? There’s a Video for That

If you’re hankering for a derriere that looks more like a Kardashian’s, we’ve got some great news: Kourtney Kardashian shared a butt workout today that’s supposed to make you “look good in cutoff jeans,” so—tada! Before we cut to the literal videotape, though, let us be the first to point out that you should feel free to wear cutoff jeans regardless of what your butt looks like. Honestly, right now, we cannot picture cutoff jeans, because it is still freezing outside even though it’s purportedly spring, so the chances of anyone wearing any cutoff anything around here are pretty small, but that’s why the Kardashians live in L.A. and we live in NYC. C’est la vie.

Anyway, Kourt’s vid showcases her working out with the only two people she could recruit to sweat with her outside her L.A. manse—Corey Gamble and Stephanie Sheppard. That’s her mom’s way-younger boyfriend (they’re still together, you guys!) and her sister’s assistant, which makes me feel kind of bad for Kourt, but—oh well.

In the video, Kardashian-approved trainer Coach Joe puts them through bridge variations, including a particularly horrible-looking one that involves pulsing your legs together and apart mid-bridge as though they were a pair of scissors. No, thanks; but also yes, please, because that looks like it would make your glutes burn for approx. 10 days afterward.

The highlight of the vid, in my totally unbiased opinion, is the part where Sheppard has to actually hold her own ass as she attempts to keep going with this torture device-y move. Also, final thought: Have the Kardashians become the Jane Fondas of our time? They churn out exercise videos at an alarming pace—plus their personal Snapchats are like mini sources of gym inspo on the regs. Anyway, let us know if you try that bridge, and tell us how painful it really is. Ouch.