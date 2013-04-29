Want: A Perfect Pair Of Slouchy-But-Skinny Pastel Jeans

What: A pair of spring-ready jeans that manage to be both slouchy and skinny–aka, a perfect combination.

Why: We love the concept of boyfriend jeans—there’s just something about that elusive effortless slouch—but in reality, finding the right pair can be something of a challenge (too baggy and you’ll look like you’re wearing your actual boyfriend’s jeans, are we right ladies?) That’s why Madewell’s boyjeans are high on our must-list this season. They’re slouchy throughout the waist and thigh, and slim toward the ankle, making them an ideal hybrid of our two most beloved denim silhouettes. Plus, since they’re not stereotypical “jeans,” you’re able to pull ’em off pretty much anywhere.

How: The aqua shade and loose fit makes these jeans the perfect springtime piece. A casual day at the office calls for pairing them with a crisp white T-shirt, a black blazer and a pair of pointed flats, while weekend errands warrant a broken-in heather gray sweatshirt and a pair of trusty Converse kicks.

The Boyjean, $69.50; at Madewell

Market research by Marina Zheng