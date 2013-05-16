Want: A Pair Of Glittering Lulu Frost Earrings (On Sale!)

What: A pair of drop earrings with a halo of glittering pavé stones around each opaque neon centerpiece.

Why: Could they be any prettier? The faceted green stones at the top and the gold-tone metal compliment the vibrant yellow perfectly. And: They’re currently on sale for half off.

How: Imagine wearing these with a super sleek top knot and colorful patterned dress, or with nothing but a simple blouse and pair of basic high-waist black pants. Fierce, either way.

Lulu Frost Crystal Drop Earrings, $100; at The Outnet