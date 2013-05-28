Want: A Delicate Gold Knuckle Ring That Adds Just The Right Touch

What: An 18 karat gold-plated brass ring featuring a striking split where the knuckle protrudes.

Why: While we’ll never reject a statement necklace to finish off a look, there are times when less is simply just more. Delicate jewelry can make just as much of a statement, especially when there’s an interesting twist involved, so we’re loving this simple gold ring with a beyond-cool knuckle split.

How: We’re all about stacking our fingers with rings, so this particular piece will fit in perfectly with a plethora of other styles we’re planning to wear all summer. Of course, it’ll also look chic and minimalist on its own, as well.

Dominic Jones Yellow Gold Split Knuckle Manticore Ring, $255; at Ssense