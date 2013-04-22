Want: A Cool Pair Of Sustainable Wooden Shades in Honor Of Earth Day

What: A pair of classic wayfarer sunglasses by Oregon-based brand Shwood crafted entirely out of—you guessed it—wood.

Why: Not only do they look exceptionally unique, but each pair (there are 4 models) is sustainably-harvested from authorized and supervised plantations across the globe. Plus, only the most premium grade lumber is hand-selected and each pair is handcrafted in Portland and accompanied by 100% UVA/UVB protection lenses imported from Italy.

How: Replace your regular sunnies with these, which pretty much pair with everything from jeans and a tee, to summery dresses.

Shwood Canby Sunglasses, $145; at Shwood