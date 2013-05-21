Want: A Colorful Beaded Bracelet (Whose Proceeds Go To Charity!)

What: A basic but colorful beaded bracelet made with pyrite, onyx, lapis, tiger’s eye, and more.

Why: For how dainty it is, this bracelet definitely packs a punch and, with each purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to Operation School Bell, a charity organization that gives clothes to Los Angeles children in need.

How: Worn on its own or as part of an elaborate arm party, this little guy will dress up your look in a chic-bohemian way, and with minimal effort on your part.

Beaded Charity Bracelet, $75; at Emerson Ryder