StyleCaster
Share

Want: A Colorful Beaded Bracelet (Whose Proceeds Go To Charity!)

What's hot
StyleCaster

Want: A Colorful Beaded Bracelet (Whose Proceeds Go To Charity!)

Meghan Blalock
by

ac23c7_506cb495f04d7f927373e9b831c9fff2.jpg_srz_396_301_75_22_0.50_1.20_0

What: A basic but colorful beaded bracelet made with pyrite, onyx, lapis, tiger’s eye, and more.

Why: For how dainty it is, this bracelet definitely packs a punch and, with each purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to Operation School Bell, a charity organization that gives clothes to Los Angeles children in need.

How: Worn on its own or as part of an elaborate arm party, this little guy will dress up your look in a chic-bohemian way, and with minimal effort on your part.

Beaded Charity Bracelet, $75; at Emerson Ryder

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share