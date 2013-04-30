Want: A Chic Mini Dress You Can Actually Wear To Work

What: A super-short boxy dress in a cool retro print from Club Monaco

Why: Now that spring is officially upon us, it’s time to start thinking about adding some fresh pieces to our arsenal of workday clothes, and this short-sleeved mini dress fits the bill. Why? It’s not so short that you’ll turn heads for the wrong reasons, and it’s boxy enough that it perfectly skims the body instead of hugs it—a key factor when it come to short hemlines. Plus, we’re loving the slightly retro jacquard print and the simple round neck.

How: For a day at the office, either keep your shoes totally flat, or go for a pair of low boxy heels—think an inch and a half or lower (see 10 amazing pairs here!), and top things off with a tailored black blazer. If your work environment skews a bit more casual, swap out the blazer for a trusty cropped leather moto jacket for a slightly cooler, less prim vibe.

Bonus! This number can easily transition into fall and winter—simply layer it over a tight black turtleneck and add a pair of black tights and ankle boots.

Abrielle Jacquard Dress, $249; at Club Monaco

