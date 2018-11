What: A bright yellow clog straight from Sweden, with an actual wooden heel.

Why: The color is so eye-catching, while the sweet silhouette is perfectly appropriate for this time of year.

How: Pair these with a cute little sundress for a colorful romp on the town, or try ’em with a pair of dark skinnies and a silky white blouse for a more refined look.

Swedish Hasbeens Yellow Heart Sandals, $219; at Marimekko