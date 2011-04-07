Wanna See A Daphne Guinness Peep Show?

Barneys is really upping the ante with its collaborations lately. It was announced last week that Carine Roitfeld would style the store’s windows, ad campaign and catalog for Fall 2011, and now, Barneys is teaming up with the legendary heiress and fashion eccentric Daphne Guinness for a springtime “performance art piece.”

Starting on May 2, the store’s Madison Avenue windows will give shoppers and onlookers a glimpse into Daphne’s world. The display will feature looks from her famed wardrobe, including pieces that she purchased from her dear friend Isabella Blow to preserve her legacy after her death.

Barneys promises some other “experimental” activies throughout Guinness’ six-week run, including a short film about her life, and what sounds like the haute couture version of a peep showDaphne will dress for the Met Ball in the flagship’s windows. Here’s a spoiler for those who might not be able to make it to see Daphne get dressed: she will wear a look by Alexander McQueen.

We’ve always thought Miss Guinness was a bit kooky, and we love her for it, but even though we are curious to know how much time and effort it takes for her to get ready for an event, we’re not sure that we want to see it in real time. Pieces from her closet and Isabella Blow’s collection, however? Well, that’s another story.

Photo: Bryan Adams for Zoo Magazine