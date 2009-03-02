Wanna be on top?

Short girls, rejoice! Model short, that is, where being short means you’re 5’7’’. For Cycle 13 of “America’s Next Top Model”, Tyra Banks was inspired by the stories of the countless young women she encountered who dreamed of being on the show, but were considered too short. This season is their chance to shine.

As NY Mag reports, “Since the show started, we’ve always had girls under 5’7″ asking and begging, quite frankly, Tyra to please give them a chance,” she says. “I mean, she would get stopped in the street, in restaurants, anywhere, by girls asking how they can do it being as short as they are. We’ve been thinking about it for a while now, what a great opportunity to give these girls that opportunity. The show is all about opportunity … Kate Moss is a prime example,” she says. “Tyra knows a stream of supermodels that are under that size and are very successful, so she said, ‘Why not?’ It’s gonna be all about the face and the package as a whole.”

Tyra has always been open to different body types, wasn’t Eva Pigford of Cycle 3 about 5’7’’ and Cycle 10’s winner Whitney Thompson was a plus size model.

That doesn’t keep this from feeling like Tyra, J., Nigel, and co. are giving up even on the potential that their models could ever make it to the top.