Here’s Where to Get Wanda’s Exact Scarlet Witch Costume From WandaVision’s Halloween Episode

Scroll To See More Images

You may be a fan of Scarlet Witch. You may be a fan of just her outfit. You may be a fan of both. Regardless, WandaVision Halloween costumes will be everywhere this year, and here’s how to recreate the most memorable looks from the show.

WandaVision, which starred Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, premiered in January 2021 on Disney+. The series, which was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show for Disney+, followed Wanda and Vision’s lives in the idyllic suburban town of Westview, New Jersey, as they discovered the dark secret hidden under the community’s perfect exterior.

The show, which was nominated for 23 awards at the 2021 Emmys, was also known for its costumes, especially the tongue-and-cheek Halloween costumes Wanda and Vision wore in episode 6, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!,” which followed the couple and their kids, Billy and Tommy, on a mysterious Halloween. For the episode, both Wanda and Vision wore costumes modeled after the looks worn by the Marvel comic counterparts.

In an interview with Elle in February 2021, Tricia Sawyer, the head of WandaVision‘s makeup department, explained how the show made sure its looks were accurate to the Marvel comics. “We pulled all the images from the comic when she was in that traditional costume and went off that,” she said. “And then found a red lipstick that would work with that look and also with Lizzie’s skin tones.”

WandaVision‘s costume designer, Mayes C. Rubeo, told Variety in June 2021, that the show wanted Wanda to look more “mature” and “weathered from past Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Every designer that works on a new Marvel project tries to bring something else to the character, and we wanted a more mature, more weathered Wanda Maximoff,” Rubeo said. “She has gone through so much — this show is about grieving — and we wanted the costume to reflect that. It shows less flesh; we didn’t do any crazy corset or tights; we wanted to elevate this character and give her well-deserved recognition as an amazing superhero.”

Rubeo also revealed that it was Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s idea for Wanda and Vision to dress in their comic book costumes for Halloween. “It was Kevin Feige’s idea to go back to the actual comic book look with that pop of really vibrant colors in how these characters were portraye,” Rubeo said. “So, in that episode she was in that super, super read bodysuit with pink tights, and then Vision had that bright, bright lemon yellow color with super bright green and a very, very red face. It was like if you went to Comic-Con. They became very iconic, those two costumes, but they were so cheesy.”

So where can fans find WandaVision Halloween costumes for this year? Ahead, we rounded up the highest quality and most affordable WandaVision Halloween costumes to dress up in this year and for Halloweens to come.

Want to wear Wanda’s exact Halloween costume from the “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” episode of WandaVision? This Wanda Halloween costume comes with everything you need for a Marvel-ous holiday. The costume includes a red pleather bodysuit, a satin cloak, spandex gloves, boot covers and leggings, as well as a crown-like headpiece fit for a queen, er, witch. And if you’re worried that the costume will be too tight for a night of partying and drinking, the bodysuit is stretchy and breathable, while the red cloak is flowy and soft to the touch.

For those who want a couples WandaVision costume, look no further than the exact costume Vision wore in WandaVision‘s Halloween episode. This Vision Halloween costume, which is also perfect for cosplaying, comes with a green Vision one-piece suit with a yellow diamond on the chest; a floor-length yellow cloak with a high-neck collar, long yellow gloves; and a headpiece complete with a mind stone at the center of Vision’s forehead. The costume is also machine washable for those who want to wear it for years to come.

If you’re still not over the WandaVision finale, this Scarlet Witch Halloween costume is for you. The outfit, which is a replica of the Scarlet Witch outfit Wanda wears as she fights Agatha in the WandaVision finale, includes a top, a cloak, masks, gloves, a girdle and trousers. The outfit is made of composite leather, cotton, polyester and spandex leather and perfect for cosplaying and Halloween.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.