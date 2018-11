INVESTMENT PIECE: Walter van Beirendonck wind-blazer, $ 1,157, at the-v-store.com



SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Van Beirendonck worked with Dries and Demeulemeester, but now produces his own line of colorful graphic basics. This classic blazer is injected with his love of futuristic materials in it’s padding. This will keep you warm and keep you feeling sunny in the gloomy winter.

COST PER WEAR (if worn weekly through March): $12.85