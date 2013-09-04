Watch Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier Talk About His (Very) Recognizable Trademark Style

https://www.youtube.com/GlHMAcShq3s

Even if you aren’t a sports aficionado, you know who Walt Frazier—often known by his nickname “Clyde”—is. The 68-year-old NBA veteran has received numerous accolades for his long basketball career, and was even named one of the 50 greatest players of all time.

Although he’s long retired, he’s still a key player in the sports world as a famous sportscaster. He also owns a restaurant—named Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine—located nearby Madison Square Garden, the home stadium for his beloved former team, the New York Knicks. Frazier makes it a point to stop by after nearly every game and graciously poses for endless pictures with his diehard fans.

These were all reasons we chose him as one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers this year, but above all, his most interesting trait is his trademark style. We sat down with Frazier at his restaurant to chat about everything from the NBA’s style evolution to how he got his nickname. Even if you’ve heard a version of the story before, you have to listen to it from his mouth—trust us!

