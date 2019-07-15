Walmart’s Summer Sale Is Really Just an Excuse to Restock Your Entire Kitchen

Scroll To See More Images

It may be mid-July, but it feels like I’ve just eaten a shit ton of turkey and mashed potatoes in preparation for Black Friday. In an effort to rival Amazon’s Prime Day, Walmart has launched a major summer sale of their own, and it’s not one you should skip over. I know Mondays are supposed to be the worst day of the week, but right now, they’re looking pretty good. I mean, these deals are so freaking good, I might cry. Walmart has so many amazing kitchen essentials on sale right now, and it’s making me want to re-up all my cooking supplies. Not only is the company vying for the attention of those who typically shop Prime Day, they’re even outdoing themselves. Yes, Walmart’s summer sale prices are rivaling their own Black Friday deals. In the words of Jonathan Van Ness: Can you believe?!

I’ll admit that I’m not typically a big Walmart shopper. Much of that has to do with the fact that Los Angeles is mysteriously void of any Walmarts in a close vicinity, but also because I just never really think to shop there. (I know, I know. I’m probably the only person on this planet who doesn’t think to shop at Walmart.) But the time are a’changing, folks. Call me a believer. After seeing these incredible kitchen items on major sale, I can’t not love Walmart.

Even if you’re a Walmart skeptic, you’re going to want to check out what Walmart’s summer sale has to offer. You might be surprised just how many incredible gems you find along your journey. To help get you started, we picked out our favorite items from the Walmart summer sale. Start here, then mosey on over to the full set of deals, because you’re sure to find something perfect for your kitchen.