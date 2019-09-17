Walmart Is Bringing Back This Celebrity-Loved Fashion Boutique—and It’s Chicer Than Ever

Scroll To See More Images

As I stare into my closet and think about all the fall clothes I want, I can hear my credit cards weeping softly in the background. Truth of the matter is: Stocking your wardrobe with all the fall essentials each year gets to be pretty damn expensive. It seems like my prayers (and the prayers of my credit card company) have been answered, though, because Walmart brought back Scoop, a legendary fashion boutique that we thought was gone forever. It must be Halloween season, because I’m seeing the dead come back to life, baby—and at amazing prices.

The revival of fashion brand Scoop—a boutique celebrities used to love to shop—is something that most of us never thought we’d get to see. But Walmart has just acquired Scoop as their latest fashion venture, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Walmart has truly upped their game in the last couple of years with the addition of both Sofia Vergara’s amazing clothing line and Ellen Degeneres’ collections. Now, by adding Scoop to their list of fashion brands, Walmart is going above and beyond my wildest sartorial dreams. The 2019 Scoop collection at Walmart is seriously everything you’ll need for fall this year—and so much more. I’m talking beautiful vegan leather pieces, covetable dresses, cozy sweaters and more. Plus, everything is between $15 and $65, so you can feel free to stock up on all the goodies. Your closet is about to truly expand.

Below, you’ll find some of my favorite pieces from the collection (which includes over 100 different pieces!) that you can go ahead and shop on Walmart.com. And with sizes ranging from 0-20 and XS-3X, there’s a little something for everyone. We stan a size-inclusive brand, OK?! So go forth, shop ’til you drop, and get yourself ready for chilly fall weather. This entire collection is so! freaking! good!

