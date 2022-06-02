Everything You Need to Know About ‘Walmart+ Weekend’ of Deals That’s Happening Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon Prime Day may have just met its match. Walmart is launching a three-day online shopping event full of unbeatable deals—and it officially begins today, June 2. It has been named ‘Walmart+ Weekend’ and is exclusively for Walmart+ members.

For those unaware of what it means to be a Walmart+ member, here’s the gist: It’s the retailer’s own spin on Amazon Prime, and allots special perks to those who choose to join the club, such as free shipping, free deliveries, and dedicated discounts. Clocking in at just $98 per year, it’s an eye-catching alternative to the $139 price tag attached to a Prime membership.

The limited-time event has discounts on thousands of items across the retailer’s electronics, fashion and home categories. Keep reading to find out how to score access to all Walmart+ Weekend has to offer.

When Does Walmart+ Weekend 2022 Start?

The Walmart+ Weekend will occur over the course of three days, beginning today, Thursday, June 2 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT and ending on Sunday, June 5 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

What Are the Best Walmart+ Weekend Deals to Shop?

You can peruse all the Walmart+ member discounts currently up for grabs here, where big ticket items like iPads, Shark vacuums, outdoor furniture sets and robot vacuums are included.

Those wishing to give Walmart+ a test run before fully committing can opt into its 30-day trial, which allows complete access to this weekend’s discounts.

To help you get started shopping, we’ve rounded up a few of the most stand-out inclusions down below. Remember, this sale only lasts for three days.

iRobot Roomba i1+

If you’ve been biding your time for the perfect occasion to splurge on a robot vacuum, it has arrived. Grab this popular model for over $250 less—its a beast at picking up pet hair.

Gourmia 8 QT Digital Air Fryer

Another not-to-be missed deal? This digital air fryer that’s down to just $59. Not only does it air fry, but it also dehydrates, roasts and bakes.

Michael Kors Tote Bag

This large drawstring tote bag from Michael Kors is a major steal at $168. It’s the perfect addition to your summer travel luggage collection.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Calling all no-fuss coffee makers! This single-serve Keruig is on sale for $49.