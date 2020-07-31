Here’s Why These $10 Jeans Are Going Viral On TikTok Right Now

Though I would definitely consider myself a creative person (You should see all the crafting supplies I manage to store under my bed.), the Walmart George Jeans trend on TikTok has made me realize I need to step up my DIY game. Plenty of dances and activities go viral on TikTok, sure, but the latest trend—featuring a pair of men’s jeans from Walmart—is far beyond any I’ve seen. And while I’m not necessarily an avid TikTok watcher, I can attest to the fact that this trend is totally unexpected—but actually very cool. Never underestimate the power of teenagers on a clothing budget.

If you haven’t yet seen any of the videos from #WalmartJeans on TikTok, allow me to explain before you dive in. Basically, people on the app are taking the $10.44 (!!!) George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans from Walmart and altering them in different ways to make them look like expensive ’90s-inspired denim. There are DIY TikTok videos with instructions on how to take in the waist of these jeans (We love an at-home tailoring moment!) and others that show you how to customize the jeans with embroidery or by adding your own distressed details.

For those who are curious as to exactly how this DIY situation works, you can peep @Ruby.Alise on TikTok to see how she altered the jeans, get some outfit inspo from @tayy_nicolee_’s TikTok video or watch @tanisssssss on TikTok distress hers to perfection. It’s all seriously creative, and I can’t help but want to snag a pair and try it out for myself—while attempting to follow all the instructions these TikToks give me.

The George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans are available on Walmart.com in three different colors, so you can rock this DIY project so many ways. And for under $11, who wouldn’t want to try out this fun TikTok trend? You can scoop all three pairs below, then get started on your journey into TikTok arts and crafts. What a world, y’all.

1. George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans In Light Wash

A good light wash jean works great for the summer, but also transitions seamlessly into fall—especially when you pair it with autumnal hues like mustard and sage green.

2. George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans In Medium Wash

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic medium wash jean. They’re the OG wash for a reason: These jeans go with anything in your closet.

3. George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans In Black

When the temperatures drop, you’ll want to have a pair of cool black jeans in your wardrobe, too, so go ahead and snag this pair while they’re still available. I have a feeling this TikTok trend will only get bigger.

