Sound The Alarms: Walmart Has Massive Cyber Monday Deals on Apple AirPods, The Nintendo Switch & Dyson Vacuums

For those who wait for Cyber Monday to pounce on major discounts, you’re in luck because Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals for Days event is going on right this second. The markdowns are incredibly hard to pass up, like up to 40 percent off of tech must-haves, up to 40 percent off of home essentials and a whole lot of flash deals.

Whether you need a new laptop or coffee maker, there’s something for everyone at Walmart. You might as well splurge on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods or a Dyson vacuum. Better yet, cross a few names off of your holiday shopping list while you’re at it.

Below, find the best deals to add to your cart during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. They won’t disappoint.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case

Don’t walk away from Cyber Monday without a new pair of AirPods. This third-generation iteration includes spatial audio that tunes music to your ears. These earbuds are also sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for wear while exercising. Grab your pair for $29 off.

Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A blue and red Joy-Con typically rings you up for $349 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe usually costs $50. That’s a total of $399. This bundle saves you nearly $100 on a Nintendo Switch and one of the hottest games. Add this unbeatable discount to your cart ASAP.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

The type of vacuum you use makes all the difference when you’re cleaning your home. Can it get all those hard-to-reach spots? Is it lightweight so your muscles aren’t aching afterward? Does it have all the necessary modes and attachments to clean different areas and pieces of furniture? This Dyson cordless vacuum is lightweight, has great battery life, includes two different cleaning heads and has a powerful motor that sucks up all the tiny dust particules in your floors and carpets. Did we mention it’s a jaw-dropping $200 off this Cyber Monday? Yup, this is going straight into our carts.

onn. 32” Class HD LED Roku Smart TV

If a new TV has been on your wishlist for a while, now’s your time to make it happen. This LED Roku Smart TV displays lifelike color, texture and detail to perfection. And it’s decked out with Roku so you can stream all of your fave shows and movies in one easy-to-access place. You probably never thought you’d find a quality TV for just $108, but now you have!

Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

Apple TV is truly the complete package. You get to watch original shows and movies from Apple TV+, along with all your faves from other streaming platforms. Not to mention, Apple TV provides access to Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music. Is there anything this tech device can’t do? Snag it for an entire $40 while you still can.

HP 14″ Screen FHD Laptop Computer

Type away on this 14-inch laptop by HP. It has long battery life, going from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 45 minutes. The laptop also features an HP True Vision HD Camera and tuned stereo speakers. Study, get work done, watch Netflix and all that other fun stuff on this HP computer. It usually costs $279 but is on sale for $229.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

I kid you not, these Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds are a whopping $100 off right now. Normally sitting at $149, they’re down to only $49 for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. They use the largest Galaxy Buds speaker to give you improved bass and a better fit. You can also turn on Active Noise Cancellation with a quick and easy tap on the Buds.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Almost everyone I know has an Apple Watch and now I’m wondering if I’m missing out and should get one for myself. It lets you take calls, reply to text messages, track your daily activity, listen to your fave podcast and so much more. The best part is that its price tag has dropped significantly from $309 to $229.

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Brew the tastiest, smoothest, easiest cup of joe with this single-serve Keurig machine. No matter your coffee or tea order, the K-Supreme model delivers. It’s now $61 off, making this an under-$100 deal you need to take advantage of, stat.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset

For all you gamers, hop on this incredible discount on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset. It’s $70 off and gives you such good surround sound. It’s also compatible for multiple systems, including PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android and Switch. The headset’s 30-hour battery life means you can game for as long as you want without having to plug them in for more juice. They’re comfortable, lightweight and have all the controls you could want.

Acer Nitro 23.6″ Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new gaming monitor, check out this Acer curved full HD monitor. The quality is so crisp and vibrant thanks to its 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also lends you a competitive advantage because the game’s frame rate is based on your graphics card rather than the fixed refresh rate of the monitor. Play on with this monitor that’s $81 cheaper than usual.

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Everyone needs a portable Bluetooth speaker in their home. Hosting a holiday party and need to play festive hits in the background? Check. Throwing a wild birthday party for your bestie and need to blast all of the top 100 hits? Check. Vacuuming your home but want to listen to a new podcast? Check. It’s check marks all around with this JBL speaker. The Flip 4 features a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that gives you 12 hours of continuous audio. Plus, you can activate and talk to Siri or Google Now from your speaker. Need we say more? Shop it for $40 less before the sale ends.

Samsung 2.0ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer

If you’ve been using your TV’s built-in audio and haven’t been completely satisfied with the sound quality, it’s time to invest in a soundbar. This one by Samsung surrounds you with T400, wide-range sound with extra bass. Why spend hundreds when you can cop this powerful soundbar for just $69?