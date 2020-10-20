StyleCaster
Walmart’s Black Friday Sale Is Starting Early This Year & We Already Have the Lowdown on the Deals

Mia Maguire
Clearly, Black Friday is no longer a single day shopping experience, and this year, it’s looking like it’s going to take over the entire month of November. Walmart is officially following Amazon’s lead this year (ICYMI, Amazon just kicked off their new Holiday Dash sale last week), and has revealed some of their biggest Black Friday deals, along with their new pre-Black-Friday day event, which they’re calling “Black Friday Deals for Days.” The blowout sale will consist of a series of events slated to begin the week after Halloween on November 4 at 7 p.m. ET online, with more bargains being dropped on November 7 at 12 a.m. ET, November 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and on November 25 at 12 a.m. ET.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days events leading up to the final event on actual Black Friday won’t likely be ~quite~ as impressive as the price cuts we’re used to them launching on Black Friday, but there are some pretty stellar discounts to take advantage of on pricey electronics, including Apple AirPods, luxe T.V.s, the Instant Pots, pajamas as low as $5 a pop, laptops, and so much more. Last year, Walmart’s Black Friday sale was chock full of massive discounts on not only electronics and appliances, but beauty, apparel, and plenty of home decor. Walmart hasn’t officially announced all of the deals yet, but they’ve given us a helpful sneak peek. By the way, we’ll definitely be updating this page to let y’all know as soon as we find out all of the deets. In the meantime though, mark your calendar to score on the deals below in early November.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

This air fryer and pressure cooker hybrid will be $50 off the original retail price on November 4.

Yankee Candle Large Scented Candle Jar

Save $6.88 on large Yankee Candle scented candles from November 7-8.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Lavender Bundle

This set is the perfect gift for the analog photographer on your list and it’s a hard-to-beat discount.

Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge

How adorable is this mini-fridge? Score it now while it’s marked down on November 14.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Starting on November 4, this second-generation charging case will be just $99.

Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This wifi-enabled vacuum cleaner basically does the work for you, and it’ll be steeply discounted on November 4.

Keurig K-compact Brewer Coffee Maker

This foolproof coffee maker will be will $24 off beginning on November 14.
Shark® Rocket® PRO Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ140

Score $110 off this best-selling vacuum on November 14.
