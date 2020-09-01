These Wallpaper Trends Make Your Space Look Luxe From Floor To Ceiling

If you’re a redecorating addict like myself, you’ll understand that keeping home decor the exact same for a long period of time is a no-go. Especially if we all have extra time to look at home decor trends on Pinterest and Instagram, you might be even more inclined to throw out everything you own and start fresh. Before you start chucking furniture out the window and ordering paint swatches, though, you might first want to test out one of the fun 2020 wallpaper trends.

You can go bold with bright colors and maximalist patterns or keep it simple and neutral. Either way, you can easily use wallpaper to change up your decor style. And if you live in a rented space, simply opt for some cute removable wallpapers, and you’re good to go when it’s time to move out.

Whether you pick a cool geometric wallpaper to put on a single wall in your home or a faux tile look to create a backsplash for your kitchen, ultimately the choice is yours. Find a pattern or design that fits your style and run with it. Wallpapers are such an easy way to elevate your home without doing major renovations, so choose your favorite now, and keep it as long as you love it. You’ll be amazed at how much a few pieces of paper can change the look and feel of a space.

To help get you started on your wallpaper journey, I’ve gone ahead and created a go-to list of current wallpaper trends—and ways to shop them, of course—that you can use for inspiration. Just like any home decor trend, these are likely to change from year to year. If you love a specific wallpaper trend, though, keep it as long as you like. Ultimately, trends are just easy ways to get a few ideas of what your personal style is, so pay attention to styles you like and ignore the rest. Your home should feel like just that: your home. Let your decor be a reflection of you, and you’re set.

1. A Lesson In Geometry

The geometric wallpaper trend is something that even minimalists can get behind. Fun shapes and patterns are available right now, and no matter your personal decor style, there’s an option for you. For those who love bright colors or bold hues gracing their walls, opt for a triangular and colorful geometric wallpaper. If you’re trying to keep things relatively neutral, though, there are plenty of minimalist-inspired geometric wallpapers—including this gorgeous gray hexagon peel and stick wallpaper from RoomMates.

2. Textural Moments

In your home, you might find that the walls, ceilings and little crevices lack some sort of depth—which is where the textured wallpaper trend comes into play. Unlike dreaded popcorn ceilings, which produce an unwanted texture, textural wallpaper aims to create an elevated look on any surface. Vintage-inspired engravings, wallpaper that looks a bit like wood or even faux fluted walls are all chic possibilities that likely won’t take you more than a day to assemble.

3. Beachy Keen

Allow your home to be the tropical vacation you always wish you were on with this stunning wallpaper trend. All over social media these days (Just check out Casey Neistat and Cadance Pool’s Los Angeles home or Kel Harmer’s maximalist kitchen), tropical-inspired wallpaper is an easy way to bring the beach to you—without all the sand, of course. The trend can make any home in any location feel like a beach house, and isn’t that the relaxing vibe we all crave?

4. Retro Stripes

Take a trip back in time with the retro stripes wallpaper trend. For those looking for a bit of a masculine vibe that’s still fun, this trend is a great option. So many of the styles have a bit of a beachy vibe—perfect for a vacation home, or if you simply want to feel like you live close to the ocean—and also work well with all the mid-century furniture that’s currently trending. We’re loving all the vintage blues, greens and yellows together (like in this vintage retro stripes wallpaper designed by Alpha Omega), but there are plenty of different colorways from which to choose.

5. It’s All An Illusion

So, your third-floor walk-up doesn’t have gorgeous tile or marble backsplashes. Thanks to well-placed wallpaper, you can create an updated look in a flash! You can opt for plastering an entire wall in a tile wallpaper, or keep it simple and use a peel and stick wallpaper to create the fancy backsplash of your dreams. This is an especially great option for those who rent their homes, too. Your landlord never has to know you totally elevated the space.