Three Wallpaper Trends to Easily Makeover Any Space in 2022

During the absolute blur between 2019 and the present day, you may have spent extra time within the walls of your parent’s or grandparent’s home. I happily joined my parents’ quarantine crew and reaped the suburban benefits of an in-house washer/dryer, full-size kitchen and Roomba swept floors. When I finally returned to my own New York City apartment I wasn’t thrown off by the small size, but by how empty my space felt! My white walls didn’t have the same cozy vibe I loved in my childhood home due to a lack of color, texture and pattern. The fix? 2022 wallpaper trends. Peel and stick wallpaper is possibly the easiest way to breathe new life into your home–I like to think of it as Botox for your house. These 2022 (landlord-approved) wallpaper trends are ready to be added to your resolution list.

Painting a white wall a bold color is fun but involves a certain level of commitment. On the other hand, wallpaper involves a few YouTube tutorials and you’re good to go. With a huge selection of patterns and even designer wallpaper collabs, retailers like Target have helped with wallpaper’s rebrand from something that lasts for decades to a quick interchangeable upgrade. If you get sick of the wallpaper, it can be easily removed for a fresh start.

If your kitchen wasn’t blessed with a natural tile backsplash, there’s a wallpaper for that. If your bedroom wall needs perfectly coordinating art on every surface, try a collage kit. If a mid-century modern dining table is a little out of your price range, opt for art deco-inspired walls. Your room may only have four walls, but you’ve got endless possibilities. Read on for the three biggest wallpaper trends you’ll be stuck on in 2022.

Art Deco

Take a page out of Gatsby’s book and live extravagantly with art deco wallpaper. While art deco is technically an older era, the clean lines will give your walls a modern update. The 2020s deserve to be just as fun as 1920s style, so use the wallpaper as an excuse to invite your neighbors over for a glam dinner party.

Raceway Removable Wallpaper

This light-pink wallpaper makes a statement without being over-the-top colorful. This geometric pattern would work great on an accent wall with neutral furniture.

Feather Flock Chalk Self-Adhesive Wallpaper

This playful, feathered wallpaper would look amazing in a bedroom with crisp white sheets.

Collage Kits

A collage kit is the “choose your own adventure” of wallpaper trends. They come in a variety of sizes (some ranging from 25-240 prints) and you have full creative freedom to decide how to arrange them on your wall. Most collage kits follow a specific theme like psychedelic, astrology, or nature, so you will be able to tailor them to your individual interests. If you can’t decide on a collage kit theme, don’t be afraid to mix two together.

’70s Collage Kit

This groovy ’70s themed collage kit is like a massive vision board for your wall. The kit comes in a small (25 poster) or large (50 poster) size and features retro outdoor adventures and inspiration.

Vintage Poster Wall Collage

If you love a DIY project, this digital download collage kit is for you. With 240 different vintage posters, you have plenty of options to choose from to curate your own wall collage. The vintage posters look like they are collector items.

Totally Textured

“Fake it til you make it” applies to peel and stick wallpaper, too. Whether it is a subway tile bathroom or wood-paneled walls that you are dreaming of, textured wallpaper is a great replacement for the real thing. Textured wallpaper helps add depth to a room and keeps things interesting while still remaining neutral.

Belvedere Textured Wallpaper

This honeycomb textured wallpaper was created by Joanna Gaines which makes it designer as far as I’m concerned. The color combination on this wallpaper makes it a more interesting alternative for neutral-painted walls. At a higher price point, this wallpaper is made to last.

Marble Herringbone Tile Peel & Stick Wallpaper

This tile-style wallpaper is ideal for sprucing up small spaces like the kitchen or bathroom backsplash. It can also be used to add unexpected accents to stair steps or countertops.